Cuttack: A 15-year-old girl was abducted and ‘sexually abused’ by two youths at a poultry farm here for around 22 days, a senior official of Chauliaganj police said Tuesday.

According to police, the minor, a resident of Rankei under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur, had come to her sister’s place at Professorpada here around a month ago following a dispute with her parents.

“Her sister, however, asked her to return home following a marital discord. The girl was waiting for a bus near OMP Square when Santosh Kumar Behera met her. Behera lured her into coming with him on the pretext of helping her reach home. However, Behera took her to his friend’s poultry farm at Gatiroutpatna where the duo sexually abused her for nearly 22 days,” said the official.

She managed to escape their clutches and reach a temple near Gatiroutpatna. A few locals helped her contacting the Chauliaganj police which rescued the minor. Police handed over the minor to Childline officials.