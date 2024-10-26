Jaleswar: The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was missing since Thursday after being swept away in the Subarnarekha river, was recovered Friday under this block in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Das, son of Manoranjan Das, a resident of Gadasahi village under Baliapal panchayat. According to sources, Sahil along with two of his friends had gone to a river ghat of Subarnarekha river to take bath Thursday. While bathing Sahil was swept away in the river. His two friends launched a frantic search but were unable to trace Sahil.

Later they returned and informed the villagers about the incident. Though the local sarpanch immediately called the fire brigade, it took a long time to arrive. Owing to the delay, the villagers tried to rescue Sahil by using speed boats in the river but even after a frantic search they were unable to trace him. The fire brigade team which arrived at the spot late had to stop the rescue operation after sunset. The fire brigade team resumed the rescue operation Friday morning and fished out Sahil’s body from the river. A pall of gloom descended in the village after the tragic death of the boy