Rayagada: In a proud moment for Odisha and the KBK region, MITS Institute of Professional Studies (MIPS), Rayagada, has been conferred with the Outstanding Agricultural Institute Award at the prestigious ET Education Excellence Awards 2025, held at The Leela Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The event, hosted by The Economic Times, celebrated transformative leaders and institutions that are redefining the landscape of Indian education.

MIPS Rayagada’s recognition as a leader in agricultural education highlights its unwavering commitment to empowering tribal and rural youth through cutting-edge curriculum, field-based learning, and sustainable agritech innovation.

The award was received by MITS Group vice chairman Biswajeet Panda, dean Santanu Mohanty and director CV Gopinath, at a glittering ceremony attended by prominent educationists, policymakers, and institutional leaders from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Panda remarked, “This recognition is a testament to MIPS’ vision of blending traditional agricultural wisdom with modern science to build a resilient and productive farming ecosystem, especially for the upliftment of Odisha’s tribal regions.

With this national accolade, MIPS has further reinforced its role as a pioneer in agricultural education and rural development in Eastern India.

