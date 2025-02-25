Mumbai: Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share an emotional and loving birthday message for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor.

The mother of two expressed her deep love for the actor with a beautiful post that tugged at the hearts of her fans. In a heartfelt caption accompanying a picture of the couple, Mira called Shahid ‘love of her life’ and ‘light of her world.’ Sharing their photo, the star wife wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you.”

In the blurry shot, Shahid and Mira can be seen striking a romantic pose for the camera. In the picture, the couple looks absolutely stunning in traditional attire. Mira is dressed in a silver-coloured top, lehenga, and jacket, while Shahid complements her in a black Indo-Western outfit.

The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are proud parents to two children, Misha and Zain.

February 25, Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday.

The ‘Kabir Singh‘ actor began his career as a background dancer in hits like “Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997) and “Taal” (1999). His big break came with “Ishq Vishk” (2003), a role that not only turned him into a teen heartthrob but also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, there has been no looking back. Shahid is known for his performances in movies like “Jab We Met,” “Kaminey,” “Haider,” “Udta Punjab,” and “Kabir Singh.”

Kapoor will next be seen in “Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues,” directed by Sachin B Ravi. This ambitious project is set to deliver epic storytelling, intense action sequences, and a legendary character brought to life by Shahid himself.

Besides this, Shahid has Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Arjun Ustara” with Triptii Dimri in the lineup.

IANS