Chhatrapur: A man identified as Arjun Jena allegedly smashed the glass doors of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, a primary health centre in Ganjam town Thursday. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to officials, Jena, a resident of Puintola village under the Ganjam police jurisdiction, entered the PHC during the lunch hour when doctors were away.

Wearing a cap and carrying a wooden stick, he allegedly broke the glass panels of several doors inside the facility.

Medical Officer Dr Mirza Abdul Razique Baig said he had referred a patient to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur earlier in the day because the PHC lacked the infrastructure needed for advanced treatment.

Baig suspects the referral may have angered Jena and led to the vandalism.