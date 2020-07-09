Jajpur: A lady teacher was hacked to death by an unidentified miscreant in broad daylight at Khandahata Square under Jajpur Road police limits Thursday afternoon. Another teacher who was accompanying her also sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Jogmaya Jena. The injured teacher, identified as Mohani Jena, was rescued by the police and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack. The miscreant, who is yet to be identified, is absconding.

Sources said, the two teachers were returning from Daniabar School at around 2.00pm in the afternoon. Suddenly the miscreant wielding a sharp weapon appeared from nowhere and attacked Jogmaya.

The women shouted for help, but none of the bystanders came to their aid and remained mute spectators. Taking advantage of the situation the miscreant hacked Jogmaya to death. In trying to save her mate, Mohani also sustained injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem. A case has been lodged in this regard and police are now trying to nab the accused.

PNN