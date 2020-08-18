Khurda: Miscreants hurled crude bombs at a person’s residential building for the second time at Daleiput village under Sadar police limits in Khurda district late Monday night.

The owner of the house is Hrudananda Swain. None of the family members was injured in the bomb attack. However, it caused damage to glass panes of windows on first floor.

Hrudananda lodged an FIR with the Sadar police station in this regard. On basis of his FIR, a team from the police station visited the spot and is learnt to be going through the videos captured in CCTV cameras.

According to the FIR, all the family members had had their dinners and retired to their respective rooms. In the dead of night, a loud bang woke them all up. Upon carrying out an own investigation, Hrudananda was sure of some miscreants having hurled bombs from outside the boundary.

His house was also targeted similarly in past. Then, acting on his complaint, the police had arrested a man named Kalu Behera. This time, Hrudananda has mentioned associates of Kalu to be behind the incident.

The incident has left the neighbours in a state of panic. At the same time, they have expressed surprise as to how the miscreants could target a house that is just a few meters away from the police station. They have blamed the police for their negligence and have urged local cops to carry out night patrols.

PNN