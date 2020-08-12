Khurda: Four members of a family were injured after miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at a house during a loot bid at Daleiput village under Khurda Sadar police limit in this district. The incident took place during wee hour of Wednesday.

Police have detained one person for his alleged involvement in this case.

According to the owner of the house Tukuni Swain, more than five miscreants hurled bombs at their house to execute the loot. Following the explosion, four family members sustained critical injuries. The miscreants fled the spot after neighbours reached the spot.

On hearing the sound of the explosions, the neighbours and Tukuni rushed to the spot and rescued the victims.

On being informed Khurda Sadar police reached the spot with a scientific team and started an investigation into the incident.

Police suspected that the bomb was hurled over past enmity. Police are interrogating the detained to find out the real motive behind the incident.

PNN