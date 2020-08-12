Bhubaneswar: Officers of Odisha Vigilance Wednesday raided multiple properties of special secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Department Ajay Kumar Das. They are investigating allegations against Das who has been accused of amassing assets disproportionate to Das’s known sources of income.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials carried out simultaneous raids at Das’s residential houses at Ratnakara Bag near Tankapani Road in Bhubaneswar, his flat at Patia in Bhubaneswar and his double-storied building in Balasore.

During the searches, 3 flats in his name– two in Bhubaneswar and one in Puri– were traces till last reports came in.

A source said verifications of several documents and papers relating to the properties are being carried out. Papers of other properties are also being examined. That said, the exact amount of assets accumulated by Das will only be known after completion of the raids, the source added.

PNN