Bhubaneswar: A trader was allegedly looted of gold chain and Rs 40,000 by four armed men at Teishpur area on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway at 11:45pm Monday, police said Tuesday.

The victim trader has been identified as Niranjan Nayak (45).

Niranjan has lodged an FIR with Pipili police. According to his FIR, he was returning home from Bhubaneswar towards Pipili. On Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway, some miscreants stopped him and demanded money from Niranjan.

When he denied for the same, the miscreants hacked him with a sword at Teishpur at around 11:45 pm and snatched away the cash bag and gold chain from him.

Locals rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to the Mangalpur Community Health Centre for treatment.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and detained a person for questioning in this connection.

PNN