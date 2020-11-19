Cuttack: Some unidentified armed miscreants allegedly looted cash worth Rs 12 crore at gunpoint from IIFL Bank in Nayasarak here Thursday.

Sources said the miscreants armed with weapons barged into the bank and held the security personnel and other employees at the bank hostage at gunpoint.

They then took away the cash amounting to Rs 12 crore and ornaments before fleeing from the bank premises.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh after being informed has reached the spot. The police are questioning the bank staff and scanning the CCTV footage.

All the police stations have been alerted and a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants, it was learnt.

More details awaited.

