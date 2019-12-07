Bhadrak: A group of unidentified people ransacked a Tata Indicash ATM located at Dobala Bazaar in Bhadrak town and looted cash from it late Friday night.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted Saturday morning that the kiosk has been vandalised. They immediately alerted the police about the same following which the cops initiated an investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the robbers, in order to commit the crime, first sprayed liquid paid on the CCTV camera inside the ATM kiosk, then they broke open the money vending machine with a gas cutter and decamped with whatever cash available. Bank officials are investigating the exact amount that has been looted.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sealed the ATM kiosk and started forensic investigation into the matter. Fingerprint experts also reached the booth.

It should be mentioned that robbery from banks and ATM machines are on the rise in the state. Unidentified miscreants have looted lakhs of rupees from ATMs across various districts of Odisha.

PNN