Balasore: In a serious case of lawlessness, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a person and looted cash amounting to Rs 6.2 lakh from him at the State Bank of India’s branch at Banaparia under Khantapada police limits in Balasore Monday.

The injured person has been identified as Ashok Kumar Jena, who works as an accountant with a private firm here. He is undergoing treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital. However, the security guard who was accompanying him escaped unhurt.

Sources said, Jena and the security guard Manoj Gaana were going to the SBI branch, which is just a few metres away from their office. They were waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants who tried to snatch away the cash bag from Jena. It was when he resisted that one of the miscreants fired a round into the air and then another round at Jena and then fled from the spot with the cash bag.

Jena, who suffered gunshot injuries, was immediately rushed to the Balasore DHH.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and carried out an investigation. They seized two empty shells of bullets from the crime scene.

They have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals, it was learnt.

