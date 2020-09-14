Bolangir: Two brothers, who own a shop on station road in Bolangir town, were looted at gunpoint by two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants late Sunday night.

The loot took place just in front of their shop. Soon after committing the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot.

The two brothers, identified as Shibram Meher and Dhrubacharan Meher, then lodged an FIR with the police.

As per the complaint, Shibram and Dhrubacharan had closed their shop and were preparing to go home. Just then, a motorcycle unexpectedly came and stopped in front of them. Posing as customers, the two miscreants asked the brothers to show them inverters and batteries. As they engaged the two brothers in talking two more miscreants arrived on a bike. Before the brother duo could understand the real motive of the youths, they whipped out fire arms and put them on their heads.

The very next moment, the other two miscreants snatched away the gold chains and rings they had on, Rs 5000 in cash and three mobile phones from the terrified brothers before fleeing the spot.

The entire episode has been captured in CCTV cameras installed at the shop and on the basis of the complaint and the captured visuals, the police have launched an investigation.

PNN