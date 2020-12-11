Athagarh: Three unidentified armed miscreants robbed a private finance company employee of Rs 1,00,000 after shooting and injuring him. The incident occurred near Anshupa Square under Athagarh police limits in Cuttack district Thursday night.

Athagarh police Friday quoting Khitish Ranjan Bhanj, the injured employee, said the three bike-borne miscreants shot him at Khuntakata near Anshupa Square and fled from the spot after snatching the bag containing cash from him.

After collecting payment for the company, Bhanj was returning from Narasinghpur to Athagarh. As he approached Khuntakata, the bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him. Bhanj after suffering injuries fell off the bike. The robbers then snatched the cash bag from him and sped away.

A profusely bleeding Bhanj informed his colleagues who rescued and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, Athgarh police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

In a similar incident reported from Kalahandi, a gang of dacoits looted Rs 5.22 lakh from cattle traders Thursday night. Four cattle traders of D Karal village in Rayagada districts were travelling in an SUV to the weekly cattle market at Jaipatna in Kalahandi district. The miscreants stopped them at Mahulapatna Ghati road near Mukhiguda. They held the traders at gunpoint, beat them up and fled from the spot after snatching the cash.

Police investigation is underway.

PNN