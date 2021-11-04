Balasore: A youth was shot dead at Kuruda square under the Sadar police limit in Balasore Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bindo Bihari Das of Jagannath Patna village.

According to a source, Binod had gone to Kuruda square for some works. Taking him by surprise, unidentified bike-borne miscreants stopped near him and started attacking him with sharp weapons. They opened fire at him when he tried to hit the attackers. He died on the spot. After committing the crime, the miscreants sped away from the spot.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post mortem.

While past enmity is said to be the reason behind the murder, the police said they have launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the murder. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

PNN