Jerusalem: A missile fired from Yemen struck a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden Monday, private security firms told The Associated Press.

Ambrey and Dryad Global identified the vessel as the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier. The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though suspicion fell on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

