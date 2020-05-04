Badasahi: Police recovered bodies of a man and his son who went missing Sunday from a pond at Manitri under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ganeswar Dehury and his eight years old son.

Sources said that Ganeswar took his younger son along on a bike to the pond near Manitri Shiva temple for fishing. It was when they did not return home even after the normal hours, the family members launched a frantic search for them. Ganeswar’s bike was spotted near a temple. His phone was in the dickey. Villagers searched for the duo in the pond. Later, police and firemen joined in the operation and carried out the searching till late night but failed in their attempt.

Some local residents spotted two pairs of slippers floating in the pond. They immediately informed Ganeswar’s family members. On being informed, police and firemen reached the spot and fished out the bodies. Registering an unnatural death case, Baisinga police sent the bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.

PNN