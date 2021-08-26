Jagatsinghpur: The decomposed body of a labourer who went missing for few days was recovered from Alukholanga village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Mallick from Badakanda village in Mayurbhanj district.

According to a source, six labourers from Suliapada block in Mayubhanj district had come to Alukholanga village to work at a construction site some 25 days back. However, Rabindra went missing from the site a few days back. After not finding him anywhere, his fellow workers lodged a missing report at Tirtol police station.

The police too failed in tracing him out.

However, local residents spotted his decomposed body hanging from a tree Thursday.

They immediately informed the police. A team from Tirtol police station reached the spot Thursday morning, brought down the body in presence of his family members and sent it for postmortem.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

