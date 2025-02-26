Bhubaneswar: The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing February 24, was found under a tree in a forest area in Odisha’s Deogarh district Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Munda, a resident of Tungamal village in the district.

The body was covered with dry leaves so that it could not be detected easily, the officer said.

While passing by the area, someone from the village saw the body and informed the police.

“The body has a severe injury mark on the head and the boy was tied up with a rope. We suspect it is a murder case. We have detained two of his classmates for questioning,” the officer said.

Munda’s body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

PTI