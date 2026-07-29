Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up action against the misuse of residential buildings for commercial purposes, serving notices to 133 property owners and identifying 35 buildings for sealing in line with Supreme Court directives.

Officials said notices have been issued to 133 of the 153 identified violators, while notices for the remaining 20 are being prepared. More properties could face sealing after the completion of the legal process.

The drive follows the apex court’s observations during a hearing July 9, when it expressed dissatisfaction over BMC’s enforcement against unauthorised commercial activities in residential buildings. The court has fixed the next hearing for August 4 and warned that municipal commissioners and executive officers could be held personally accountable if meaningful progress is not made.

Following the SC directions, BMC has begun examining each case and preparing affidavits for all identified properties. Hearings have already been completed in about 80 cases, resulting in sealing orders for 35 buildings.

The enforcement has caused concern among owners operating businesses from residential premises. The issue gained attention after media reports highlighted widespread violations across the city.

Apart from the 153 identified properties, similar violations have been reported from Suryanagar, Chandrasekharpur, Patia, Damana, BDA Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Satya Nagar, Saheed Nagar, Vani Vihar, Nayapalli, Jaydev Vihar and Forest Park.

Officials and petitioners alleged that many owners who obtained residential building approvals from the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and BMC later converted their premises into commercial establishments. Such misuse not only deprives the civic body of commercial tax revenue but also increases congestion, strains water supply and sewerage systems, and creates law-and-order concerns in residential neighbourhoods.

SC petitioner Bimalendu Pradhan alleged that the Odisha government has failed to effectively curb unauthorised construction despite court directions. He claimed government notifications had protected builders and officials, allowing multi-storey buildings to be constructed without occupancy certificates.

He further alleged that residential buildings were being converted into hospitals, clinics and commercial establishments, estimating that nearly 5,000 such properties exist in the capital.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (South West Zone) Jogendra Majhi said the civic body is committed to complying with the Supreme Court’s directions.

As the matter is sub judice, he declined to comment further but said the affidavit submitted before the court confirms that 153 cases have been identified, over 130 notices issued and hearings are underway.

While Majhi said orders have been issued for sealing of 14 properties, Deputy Commissioner Rashmirekha Amanta said 12 properties have been ordered to be sealed in North Zone. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner for South-East Zone, Surjyamani Pattajoshi said sealing orders have been passed against nine properties.