New Delhi: Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa bagged the skeet mixed team gold medal. Their show extended the home contingent’s dominance at the ISSF World Cup here Tuesday. Indian shooters have won a number of gold medals in the ongoing ISSF World Cup here.

Ganemat and Angad had topped the qualification with a score of 141. They produced another good show beating the Kazakh pair of Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko 33-29 in the gold medal showdown. With this, table-topper India’s gold medal haul at the ISSF World Cup went up to seven.

Another Indian pair of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, however, missed the bronze medal by a whisker at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Qatar’s Reem A Sharshani and Rashid Hamad claimed the bronze medal with a score of 32 against the Indian shooters’ score of 31.

The duo had produced a perfect score in the final four shots even as 19-year-old Dhaliwal crumbled under pressure and missed a shot to miss out of the medal.

Ganemat, 20, had won India’s first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the women’s skeet event when she bagged the individual bronze on the third day of the World Cup.