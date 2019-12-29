Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin Sunday said unity among secular parties was ‘essential’ to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register to fight communal forces.

The DMK chief, who attended the swearing-in of Hemanth Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi Sunday, said he was “honoured” to be present at the ceremony.

“Honoured to be present at the swearing-in ceremony of @HemantSorenJMM,” he said on Twitter.

“Unity and coordination among secular parties essential to oppose #CAA & #NRC & #NPR to fight back communal forces and protect social justice,” he said.

He wished the new government in Jharkhand a successful tenure.

Stalin also uploaded photos of him felicitating Soren, interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sharing the dais at the swearing-in ceremony with opposition leaders including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

