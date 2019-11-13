Basudevpur: Under the impact of Bulbul, Basudevpur block in Bhadrak has suffered extensively in terms of paddy crop loss.

Meanwhile, local legislator and officials visited the affected area in Basudevpur Tuesday and assessed the damage.

“As rainwater could not be drained out of farmlands, ripened paddy has started rotting,” lamented the farmers.

It was initially reported that paddy crop in over 25,000 hectares out of 34, 400 ha was damaged by heavy rains.

Ripened paddy was exposed to rain and there is hardly any chance of retrieval. Vegetable farming was also affected badly in the area, alleged the farmers.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has come out with its preliminary report on crop damage in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray along with officials of the block administration visited Chudamani, Artung, Jagannathpur, Kumarpur, Nuagan, Iram, Sudarshanpur, Baibhavpur and Gopalpur.

Scores of electricity utility poles were flattened and broken while restoration work is in progress for the past three days. Many villages are yet to get power restored.