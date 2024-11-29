ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous met with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, here Thursday to advocate for the development of tourism infrastructure in Cuttack. In her meeting, Firdous emphasised the Silver City’s potential to become a significant tourist destination, highlighting its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks.

Firdous, in a letter, outlined the city’s assets, including the iconic Cuttack Chandi Temple and the historic Barabati Fort, which exemplify the region’s grandeur and cultural significance. “Despite these attractions, Cuttack has often been overlooked as a tourism hub, which is a missed opportunity for growth and development,” she said. By focusing on tourism, Firdous argued, the city could enhance employment opportunities, support local businesses, and preserve its heritage for future generations.

The MLA proposed a comprehensive tourism development plan that includes several initiatives such as the Gadakhai Heritage Development Project, the creation of a dedicated Silver Filigree Hub, improvements around the Judicial Academy Square, a district museum, and the development of the Mahanadi waterfront. She also recommended projects aimed at beautifying key locations like Petanala and Bell View Point, upgrading Gadagadia Ghat, creating a park dedicated to an eminent personality, and enhancing sites such as Gora Kabar and Madhubabu Samadhi Pitha.

Firdous expressed her belief that, with support from the Deputy CM and the government, these initiatives could be realised and position Cuttack as a prominent tourism destination in Odisha. She called for the inclusion of these projects in the state’s tourism development plans to boost visibility, create jobs, and celebrate the city’s heritage.