Bhadrak: Bhadrak MLA Sanjeev Mallick late Thursday night paid a surprise visit to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) to review the implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

The MLA interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of treatment, conduct of doctors and nurses, disbursal of free medicines, food, sanitation and diagnosis facilities there.

The ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a feedback system under which, the Chief Minister, ministers and senior officials call up random users for feedback on the quality of service received at several government departments.

Recently, 5T secretary VK Pandian paid a surprise visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital to assess the status of the government healthcare facilities with other concerned officials. Several similar surprise visits have been carried out by other officials and leaders across the state since the initiative was launched.

PNN