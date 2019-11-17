Bhubaneswar: Both opposition and ruling party MLAs in the state Assembly Saturday raised concern over the economic slowdown in the country.

The issue was first raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra during Zero Hour. Reading a newspaper article, he said, “Consumer spending dropped for the first time since 1973 on weak rural demand. The average consumer spending in India registered a dip of 3.7 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 2011-12 fiscal.”

“The economic slowdown has also gripped Odisha. But, unfortunately, the state government is encouraging people to drink liquor by opening more such shops,” Mishra said.

Stating liquor sale cannot be banned completely till alcoholics are there, the Congress leader said, “At least no new liquor shops should be opened. There is no need for it in the state.”

Quoting the report of National Statistical Office (NSO), another Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja said per month expenditure dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,446 in FY18 (2017-18) from Rs 1,501 in FY12 (2011-12).

The NSO survey had found that in 2011-12, the average amount spent by an Indian was Rs 1,501. But by 2017-18, it dipped to Rs 1,446, Saluja said.

Slamming the Modi government at Centre, he said, “The BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year, but it has failed. The country is facing worst situation in past four decades.”

The Chief Minister or the state finance minister should come up with a statement on impact of economic slowdown in Odisha, he demanded.

Ruling party member Debi Prasad Mishra too raised the issue and requested the Speaker to allow a day’s debate on the topic in the House.