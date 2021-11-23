Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly from December 1, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro Tuesday said members would not be allowed to create ruckus during Question Hour.

A decision regarding the matter was taken at the Assembly Speakers’ Conference in Shimla this month to ensure smooth functioning of the House, Patro said on the sidelines of a programme here.

The MLAs will be apprised of the decision at an all-party meeting to be held November 29, the Speaker said.

One of the decisions taken at the Shimla conference was that when the Speaker is speaking or during Question Hour, members should not create any disturbance, Patro said.

It was also decided in Shimla that when members speak in the House, they should focus on development and welfare plans and their conduct should serve as an example for the next generation.

Reactng sharply to the remark, Opposition Chief Whip in the State Assembly and BJP member Mohan Majhi said “We will oppose this proposal at the all-party meeting to be held ahead of the session. There is no such law that MLAs cannot stage protests in the Assembly. As Opposition, we will perform our duty.”

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinitipati said if the Speaker does not allow the House to debate critical and important issues, the grand old party will protest against it.

“We will listen to him only if he listens to us,” Bahinitipati said.

The winter session will also be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and all members, assembly staff, and others associated with the session will have to undergo COVID tests before the beginning of the session.

The speaker said that the date for conducting the tests will be finalised during a meeting with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Health Department.

The winter session is scheduled to end December 31.

PTI