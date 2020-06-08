Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced resumption of Mo Bus services on two more of its routes here Monday. With this, a total of nine routes will see buses ply on a daily basis.

“For the convenience of commuters, we will resume operation of Mobus Route 24 & Route 28. The buses will ply from 7 am to 7 pm as directed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Odisha,” CRUT tweeted.

Following relaxations in lockdown norms, the CRUT had restarted the service with non-AC buses on seven routes of Capital Region from May 26. Initially the routes that were made operational included those between Airport-Cuttack; Nandan Vihar-Lingipur; Dunduma-Mancheswar; Master Canteen-Cuttack, Khordha, SUM Hospital and AIIMS.

However, CRUT, which had stated to add further routes, has now included Route 24 and Route 28 providing services between Kalinga Vihar-Sai Temple and Kalinga Nagar-Bhubaneswar Railway Station respectively.

“While eight buses ply in Route 24, nine buses are made available in Route 28. While there is availability of buses every 30 minutes in Route 24, one can take a bus in every 15 minutes in Route 28,” an official at the CRUT said.

With about 200 buses in its fleet making 1800 trips every day, Mo Bus operates in about 35 routes in the city. “While we will be further adding more routes, the services however, will remain suspended on all routes during the weekend shutdown till June 30,” the official added.

Back-lit display signage board with city map, poly-carbonate semitransparent roof cover, dustbins and vertical signage posts including Global Positioning System (GPS) based public information system are featured in the Bus Queue Shelters.