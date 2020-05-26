Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume ‘Mo Bus’ service from May 26 in accordance with the order of the state government which has allowed the passenger bus service in the state from Monday.

“Initially, buses will ply on seven routes of Capital Region from 7am to 7pm. And to begin with, the Mo Bus service will operate non-AC buses. We’ll keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time,” CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatro said.

No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses. All the crew members have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board the buses in which all the seats are occupied.

She said that wearing of mask is a must for all passengers and appealed to all the commuters to take precautions while they commute in Mo Bus. “No mask, no entry. And the commuters are also requested to carry sanitisers as well,” she pointed out. The passengers are also requested to tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction.

In the present scenario, it is imperative to use contactless method over cash to avoid human-to-human contact.

Mohaptra said soon CRUT will introduce QR Code as well as tap and pay card to facilitate cashless transaction. This will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter in the times of Covid-19. Notably, cleaning and disinfection of buses are being done on a daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses. “On a daily basis, the cleanliness and hygiene of each and every bus will be verified by depot managers before they start their journey for the day,” she said.

“Mo Bus vehicles are being cleaned daily on the spots prone to spread a virus like seats, support poles, door handles, arm rest and bar handles with alcohol-based disinfectants,” Mahapatro said.