Bhubaneswar: Special Mo Bus services will be available for spectators going to the Barabati Stadium to witness the second T20 International between India and South Africa. This information was given Friday by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). The game will be played June 12, Sunday.

The hassle-free mobility service will exclusively be available for the match to serve the commuters.

“The match between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has created huge excitement among the cricket fans and enthusiasts. Commuters will benefit greatly from Mo Bus’s Special Shuttle Service on the day of the match,” the CRUT stated in a release today.

The release states that special Mo Bus services will be available on two routes. The first will be from Master Canteen via Rasulgarh to Barabati Stadium the second from Baramunda Bus Stand via Patia to Barabati Stadium. Passengers will be charged Rs 40 per head. The services will be available and begin from 12 noon at both Master Canteen and Baramunda bus terminus. Then buses will again depart from close to 11.30pm at night after the end of the game from the Barabati Stadium and towards Baramunda and Master Canteen. CRUT informed that the detailed schedule of the buses will be available on its social media platforms.

“Mo Bus service for four additional routes primarily serving Cuttack has commenced from 8th June, 2022. The response has been very positive so far. The T20 match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and its peri-urban areas is being held for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. There are many cricket fans who are excited to watch the match live between India and South Africa at the stadium, Cricket matches are usually crowded, with people travelling far off places to attend. Keeping this in mind, we have planned this Mo Bus Special Shuttle to serve the mobility needs of the cricket fans,” Dipti Mahapatra, general manager (P&A) of CRUT said in the release.