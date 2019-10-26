Rengali: Upholding the scientific temper, a ‘Mobile Space Museum’ has reached the government polytechnic Rengali Thursday, on behalf of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The mobile museum came from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota on the occasion of renowned space scientist Vikram Sarabhai’s birth centenary this year, a report said.

A team which accompanied the mobile museum included technical officer Arjun Kumar Sahu and his associates. The students, faculties and supporting staff of Rengali government polytechnic in Sambalpur had a glimpse of the Chandrayaan-II lunar mission of ISRO.

Various models displayed inside the mobile museum have vividly exhibited the role of ISRO in space research like Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.