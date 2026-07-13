Puri: A mock drill was conducted Monday at the Police Line Ground in Puri to rehearse the chariot-pulling process ahead of the grand Rath Yatra.

The drill was organised by Odisha Police, Fire Services and other security agencies under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Soumendra Priyadarshi to ensure devotees’ safety, prepare for emergency situations and ensure the smooth conduct of the chariot-pulling ceremony during the festival.

As part of the exercise, three jeeps were used as symbolic chariots to demonstrate and rehearse the various procedures involved in pulling the chariots.

The drill also tested coordination among different security teams, including the clearance team moving ahead of the chariots, the dragging team responsible for pulling them, and security cordon team deployed around the chariots.

More than 13,000 police personnel have been deployed for the Rath Yatra, with elaborate security arrangements in place to manage the expected rush of devotees.