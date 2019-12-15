New Delhi: Alleging that the Congress can’t think beyond the family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday squarely put the blame of all the large scale violent protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act on the Congress-led opposition.

“Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress’s actions prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,” said Modi, while addressing an election rally for the BJP, in Jharkhand.

Assam in particular and the Northeast region in general has been witnessing massive protests in the last few days, now Bengal has also joined. The death toll in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went up to four in Assam amidst a rail blockade, hunger strikes and sit-ins organised by various organisations, even as the curfew enforced in Guwahati was relaxed for seven hours Saturday.

The Prime Minister, further alleged, “There’s no hope these people will do good for India or its people, their only concern is family”. The Congress has been very vocal against the Act.

PM Modi also claimed that his party is committed to bringing the youth away from the path of violence. The state has historically witnessed Maoism.

IANS