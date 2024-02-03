Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Congress in Odisha Saturday described the BJP and ruling BJD as political partners, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as “Mitra” (friend).

Inaugurating the IIM Sambalpur campus, Modi had addressed Patnaik as “Mukhyamantri, Mere Mitra Sriman Naveen Patnaik ji.”

Reacting to it, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the PM did not utter a single word on Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian.

“This proves that both BJD and BJP are together, that’s why we organised their symbolic marriage recently. They are in a secret alliance and Pandian had set up the bond by holding discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJD is no more a different party, it has now become BJP,” Kumar alleged.

Refuting the allegation, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “He (PM) has indicated that some parties were opposing development works. Now, the people can witness what can be done for them, if BJP forms government in the state.”

While addressing the meeting, Patnaik as usual was very sober towards Modi and addressed him as “Hon’ble Prime Minister-ji”.

Patnaik thanked Modi for taking time off his busy schedule to come to Odisha and grace the inauguration of the IIM Sambalpur’s new campus.

“Hon’ble prime minister has set a new direction for India, and we are on the path to become an economic powerhouse,” Patnaik said adding, “Our endeavour is to be the manufacturing hub of eastern India and I am sure the prime minister will extend all necessary support to achieve it”.

Patnaik also lauded Modi by saying, “Today, we are hosting the First World Odia Language Conference and are fortunate to have the prime minister, who is a lover of Indian languages, with us in Odisha”.

PTI