New Delhi: Hailing the NDA’s massive win in the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the victory has given a new ‘Mahila and Youth’ formula with the people destroying the communal MY formula of the jungle raj people.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi said Bihar is the land which gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy, and the same land has ensured that the people attacking democracy bite the dust.

Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people’s trust wins, Modi said.

This victory has strengthened people’s confidence in the Election Commission, the prime minister said.

He also hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and congratulated NDA allies for the electoral win.

The people of Bihar, with this massive victory and their unshakable confidence, have taken the state by storm (garda uda diya), he said.

In an apparent reference to the Muslim-Yadav support base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Modi said in Bihar, some parties had formulated an MY formula, but today’s victory has given a new positive MY, Mahila and Youth formula.

Today, Bihar is among the states with a high youth population, and these youths belong to all religions and castes. Their wishes, aspirations and their dreams have destroyed the communal MY formula of the jungle raj people, Modi said in a swipe at the opposition.

He said the Bihar polls have also shown that the voters, especially the young ones, take the purification of the electoral list seriously.

The youth of Bihar have also extended tremendous support to the revision of electoral rolls, he said.

Modi also hailed the Election Commission for ensuring that elections take place smoothly and recalled how violence was the norm during the ‘jungle raj’, an apparent reference to RJD rule.

His remarks come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging vote chori in state polls and accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.