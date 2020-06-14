Images of migrant workers, with children in their arms and bags perched on their heads, walking down highways in desperate attempt to return to their villages hundreds of miles away will remain itched forever in the history of India.

With more than 3.2 lakh positive cases and over 9,000 deaths, India is one of the worst affected country by the pandemic. The virus seems to be exposing India’s deep economic divide and the government’s apathy towards the poor who power India’s growth.

Taking to Twitter, many people vented out their frustration and blamed PM Narendra Modi for poor governance. #ModiHiPappuHai has been now trending on Twitter.

This has become great fodder for memes on Twitter. This is some of the most creative work that we have seen on social media in a long time. It’s crazy out there.

We have compiled some of the most hilarious memes for you here. Have a look.

After Watching Such Conversations, One Can Say With Certainty That #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/EgnoXUW9km — Dr.Dhananjay K (@DrDhananjay_K) June 14, 2020

Pappu Modi is a radar scientist. Look how confidently he is being dumb. It's a gift 😂😂#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/CZB70FrZ6Q — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) June 14, 2020

39% student failed in Maths in Gujarat Board 10 th exam . You know the result . You don't know the reason behind it .Students were just following the path of their idol#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/wkR7BYZ5l6 — Folitically (@folitically) June 14, 2020

Give me some sunshine,

Give me some STREANH#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/Fb10oTuhnl — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) June 14, 2020

If only PM @narendramodi realised that running a country is not as easy as making tea.#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/FOxAlDTRV6 — Elizabeth (@Elizatweetz) June 14, 2020

100 lakh crore rupees jumla.. Does Modi papu thinks before he speaks 😂#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/ox7X5HD54K — VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) June 14, 2020

Pappu Modi thinks selling Pakoras is employment. People sell Pakoras because they are unemployed. This is why Modi is Pappu.#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/yuc8B4M34P — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) June 14, 2020