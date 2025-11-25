Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ – flag hoisting – ceremony marking the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex ahead of the main event.

“Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!” Modi posted on Facebook.

A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

“A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham,” Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Many held the tricolour while some had the BJP’s flag bearing the lotus symbol as the prime minister’s convoy moved past them amid heavy security deployment.

After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly-built Sapt Mandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

The ‘Abhijit Muhurat’ for the flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled after 11.50 am.

The prime minister will hoist a right-angled triangular saffron flag, 10 feet high and 20 feet long, bearing the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram’s valour, an ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree.

The flag will rise atop a ‘shikhar’ built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

The ceremony is taking place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union, the prime minister’s office said in a statement Monday.