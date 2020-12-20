Adelaide: Right-arm India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the remaining three Tests of the ongoing four-match series against Australia after scans on his bowling hand revealed hairline fracture, it has been learnt.

Shami was hit on the right hand just above the wrist Saturday by a delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins as the India No. 11 tried to take evasive action. He could not pick the bat due to severe pain and had to retire hurt as India’s second innings folded for 36.

A source confirmed, “It looks like he (Shami) will not play the series.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to issue a statement on this.

India suffered an embarrasing eight-wicket loss on the third day of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

After the match, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Shami was in a lot of pain and was taken to a hospital for scans.

“No news on Shami, he’s going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain and couldn’t even lift his arm. We’ll probably know in the evening what happens,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

If Shami is ruled out of the series, it would deepen India’s fast bowling crisis as Ishant Sharma is already out due to injury.

The two teams will meet again in the second Test beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Team India will be without the services of Kohli and in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

