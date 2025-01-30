Bhubaneswar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday arrived here on a five-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend a memorial meeting and oversee organisational activities.

Bhagwat arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 1 pm, where he was greeted by RSS functionaries.

Amid tight security, he then reached the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in Mancheswar area of the city. He is scheduled to attend the memorial meeting of former ‘Prant Sangh Chalak’ Shivram Mohapatra at 6 pm in Bhubaneswar.

Bhagwat will also review organisational activities in the state and attend meetings on observing the centenary year of the RSS, its senior functionary Sumanta Kumar Panda.

PTI