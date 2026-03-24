Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday issued strict instructions to the police to ensure that Ram Navami is celebrated smoothly across the state March 27.

Majhi, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the police must make foolproof arrangements so that the festival is observed peacefully.

The CM chaired a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Director General of Police Y B Khurania, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S D Singh and other officers.

The chief minister’s instruction is significant in the backdrop of Odisha witnessing at least 54 communal clashes, including one in October 2025 in Cuttack, during the last 24 months.

Replying to a question in the Assembly earlier this month, Majhi mentioned that the highest number of cases of communal riots, 24, was reported in Balasore district, followed by 16 in Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar.

“Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, is celebrated with immense devotion and reverence across the country. It is the responsibility of the police administration to ensure devotees and faithful in Odisha can observe this spiritual festival without any hindrance, in a completely peaceful manner,” he said in a statement.