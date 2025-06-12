Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said he was saddened by a plane crash near Ahmedabad airport and prayed for the families affected in the tragedy.

The London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving the Air India Ahmedabad–London flight. My thoughts and prayers are with all the passengers, crew members, and their families during this difficult time. I earnestly pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the safety and swift recovery of everyone affected,” the chief minister said.

Leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the plane crash.

Taking to X, Patnaik said, “Deeply anguished to learn about the disastrous crash of #Ahmedabad- London Air India flight with hundreds of people onboard. My thoughts and prayers are with the families deeply affected in the tragic #planecrash.”

PTI