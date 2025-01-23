Kolkata: Popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, known for her song “Moh moh ke dhaage” from Dam laga ke haisha, who fell ill during a live performance in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district January 21, is now stable and recovering in Mumbai, a source close to her said Thursday.

Monali felt unwell during her performance at the Dinhata Festival, forcing her to stop while singing but didn’t need hospitalisation, the source clarified.

She apologised to the audience before halting the show, saying, “I am not feeling well now. But as I promised the organisers, I came and performed for as long as I could. You have been so supportive and energetic. I am sorry.”

Monali was taken to a hospital but not admitted there and she returned to Mumbai January 22. She is now “absolutely okay,” according to the source.

Her other hit film songs include ‘Sawar Loon’ from the film Lootera, ‘Nachlay Nachlay’ from Hum Hai Raahi pyaar Ke and ‘Hip Hop Pammi’ from Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

In a statement, Monali said, “I truly appreciate all the love and concern but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issue and I was not admitted to any hospital.”

“I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That’s all there is to it,” she said in the statement Thursday evening.

“I am now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting and recovering. I will be fine in no time,” she asserted.

This incident comes after the tragic death of singer KK on May 31, 2022, following a live performance in Kolkata. KK had complained of uneasiness after the show and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Monali, who is also an actress, made her Bollywood debut with Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2014 film Lakshmi. She was seen in a guest appearance as a Kashmiri girl in PK (2014). Thakur has also played a cameo role in Secret Superstar (2017).

