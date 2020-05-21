Madrid: ‘Money Heist’, one of the most popular shows on the planet, has piqued everyone’s imagination.

With the show recently concluding its season four on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to watch what is in store next.

Meanwhile, Nairobi, one of the major characters on the show played by the actress Alba Flores, is in limelight for her weird Indian connection.

In the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2014), Flores not only appeared in the role of an Indian woman but she also spoke fluent Telugu.

A clip from the film recently went viral on the internet sending Indian twitter into a frenzy.

Alba Flores, the actress who played Nairobi in Money Heist, played a Telugu woman in a film titled Vincent Ferrer (2014) and spoke fluent Telugu.

Flores decided to stop eating meat when she saw how much food was thrown away after her family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

“I started to think about where that food came from and how much food will be thrown away … and (wondered) how necessary the deaths of those animals really were,” she said.

“I started to look into it, and I realised that this wasn’t the only big problem. The entire animal agriculture industry poses a very serious problem for the planet,” she added.

And now, she feels “so much better eating vegetables and legumes and grains”.

Flores concluded: “I think that your food doesn’t have to be the cause of suffering and exploitation of animals.”

She has now featured in a new ad campaign for PETA India’s friends at PETA US that encourages everyone to save animals and the planet by going vegetarian.

PNN/Agencies