Nowadays, content creators make unique and bizarre videos to gain more likes and views. A similar unusual scene was witnessed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a YouTuber threw currency notes from a flyover. This incident took place in the Chakeri area, leaving people stunned as money suddenly started falling from the sky.

The YouTuber claims that he withdrew Rs 50,000 from the bank, which he wanted to distribute among the people. Known on social media as ‘Zayd Hindustani,’ he adopted this unique method to celebrate his birthday in a special way.

The YouTuber can be seen standing on a flyover with his friends, tossing Rs 200 notes into the air. The act led to chaos in the area, disrupting traffic. The video has since gone viral on social media.

As the notes rained down from the flyover, people rushed out of their vehicles to collect them. Some ran frantically, trying to grab as many notes as possible, while others focused on picking up money from the ground. Even bikers stopped their vehicles and ran toward the flying cash. Passersby and drivers were left astonished by the scene. Many people recorded the incident and posted it online, causing the video to spread rapidly.

Regarding the incident, police officials stated that throwing currency notes in a public place like this is legally wrong, as it can create chaos and lead to accidents. Kanpur Police has identified the YouTuber and is preparing to take action against him.