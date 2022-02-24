Mumbai: A special PMLA court here Thursday sent Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in 14-day judicial custody in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a money laundering probe into the underworld-linked property and hawala deals, had last Friday placed Kaskar under arrest after taking him custody from the Taloja jail neighbouring Navi Mumbai, where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases against him.

On Thursday, Kaskar was produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of his ED custody.

As no further remand was sought by the central probe agency, the court sent him in judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the ED arrested Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld.

A special PMLA court had remanded Malik the agency’s custody till March 3.

The ED is conducting a probe into the operations of the underworld and linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

Last week, it raided some locations in Mumbai, including those linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and a brother-in-law of gangster Chota Shakeel.

The action was undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and others.

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).