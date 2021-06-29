New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to on July 19 and conclude August 13, sources said Tuesday. The nearly month-long session is likely to have around 20 sittings, they informed. The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

A recommendation about the duration of the session has been made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the sources stated.

All Covid-19 related protocols will be followed within the Parliament complex during the session. It is hoped that all those entering the complex during the session have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In case some of them have not done so, they have been asked to take the vaccine jab. Sources also said that mails have been sent to all the members regarding vaccination.

Functioning of the Parliament was badly affected due to the first wave of Covid-19. A number of sessions were cut keeping in mind the spread of the disease.