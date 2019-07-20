Rain can often play spoilsport and dampen your style. So, even the most fashion-conscious think twice before sporting a gorgeous outfit on a rainy day. After all, no one wants to ruin their clothes or footwear in the rain.

Yet, there are ways to look your stylish best during the monsoons. All you need to do is wear the right clothes paired with the right footwear and accessories. And a matching raincoat or umbrella might just perk up the glam quotient. Sunday POST speaks to a few city-based fashion designers and stylists who share a few handy tips to help you look fashionable even on bleak, rainy days.

Cuttack-based fashion designer Monalisha Bishoyi says that monsoon days can leave you confused about what to wear and how, be it apparel, accessories or make-up. Puddles and slushy streets can make dressing up a challenge, but there are some simple guidelines that can be followed. “Those who think that the monsoon means taking a break from wearing fashionable clothes are wrong. Choosing the right fabric with the right footwear can up your fashion quotient. This is the season to bring out the bright-coloured outfits from your wardrobe. Canary, orange and neon colours are good options. We usually always go for dark and bright colours as marks left by rain tend to show on light-coloured clothes,” she says.

Monalisha suggests wearing loose-fitting clothes made of cotton, linen, khadi or synthetic material as they are easy to dry. “Avoid wearing denim or silk. Go for shorts, skirts and dresses. Bright hues such as cherry, red, blush and teal paired with neutrals like grey, blue and beige look good during monsoons. Yellow is the pop-out colour and is good for both dresses and accessories,” she says.

Bhubaneswar-based fashion designer Jeet Shibani too suggests wearing light and breathable fabrics like cotton during monsoons, while avoiding synthetics. “You can wear a stylish raincoat or trench coat and pair it with gum boots to make a fashion statement. Shorts look cool. Go for short skirts and dresses because they are the most convenient to wear in the rains. You can also try flowery prints to add more dazzle to your wardrobe on rainy days,” says Jeet, adding, “Playsuits are great for the monsoons. They are easy to carry, breathable and convenient too. Colours like splendid pink, blue, orange and yellow are perfect picks when combined with neutrals.”

Designer Shweta Choudhury too suggests adding a splash of colour to the wardrobe for the rainy season.

“Bright hues should rule your wardrobe. Shorts, skirts, midi dress, rompers and jumpsuits are ideal for monsoon days. Don’t wear fabrics that lock in moisture. Avoid wearing denims, knits and linen as they may shrink when they come in contact with water,” says Shweta, adding, “Choose culottes, midi skirts and cropped trousers. A midi length silhouette will work great during the monsoon season.”

Most designers suggest wearing loose-fitting clothes as they dry easily. Designer Vishwat Sen says that people who enjoy walking and playing in the rain should be careful about what they wear. “If you love walking in the rain, go for short-hemmed outfits. They will not hinder your mobility in the rains. Crop tops, shorts, skirts, and short to medium-length skirts are best for the rainy season. They do not get dirty easily. Avoid denims, be it jackets or jeans as these are thick and don’t dry easily. Loose-fit bottoms such as palazzos, midi skirts, culottes, wide-leg trousers and slim pants are ideal for the season,” he says.

However, it’s not all about wearing the right outfit, one must also pair it with the right footwear and accessories. Shweta says, “Don’t forget to ditch your heels for chic flats and wedges. Also, go for trendy colourful accessories to go with your bright-coloured clothes. Monsoon is all about enjoying the rains yet playing safe with your accessories to look appealing. Avoid wearing silver and gold. Try not to bring out your precious jewellery and accessories during this season. Instead, stick to weather-friendly jewellery. Wearing minimal jewellery in monsoon is best, but if you want to wear something like long earrings, go for rust-free material. You can even leave your neck bare or wear a simple neck piece.”

Monalisha believes that simple studs or an elegant earring with floral designs would be a good choice for the rainy season. “Since monsoon is all about lush greens and blooming flowers, try out floral dresses. You can accessorise your look with coloured stone jewellery pieces, as they make a perfect party statement. A pendant with a green or red stone is all you need to grab some eyeballs. Chunky cocktail rings with lots of detailing can also make you look elegant. Choose pastel coloured or printed multi-colour umbrellas to brighten a gloomy day. You can also choose a transparent umbrella and add your own imaginative print,” she says.

If you are a working person, avoid wearing leather shoes to work as the moisture or humidity might ruin them. Instead, wear shoes that are weather friendly. Jelly slippers, PVC soles and silicone material make perfect rain footwear. They are durable and will last the whole monsoon without much wear and tear.

“To get the perfect look, get a perfect bag. You can flaunt a transparent bag that has enough space to hold a folding umbrella. A nice and vibrant collection of umbrellas is a must-have in the monsoons. Miniature and foldable varieties can easily fit in your bag as they are compact,” says Jeet. “Wearing vibrant flip flops and sandals enhances your look in the monsoons. Light comfortable flip flops and jelly flats help you tackle the unpredictable puddles and muddy streets. They can be worn easily with almost any outfit.”

Monalisha says that it is best to avoid closed footwear. “Go for rubber footwear, jelly shoes, and colourful flip flops. Choose a spacious bag that is big enough to hold the essentials as well as an umbrella. Tote bags come really handy during the monsoons,” she adds.

BRATATI BARAL, OP