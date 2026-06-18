Bhubaneswar: Southwest monsoon remains active over Odisha and is likely to cover the entire state within the next four to five days, according to Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday.

Under the combined influence of monsoon and Nor’Wester, rain activity is expected to continue across Odisha. Hot and humid conditions are also expected to persist in 14 coastal districts, Department said.

IMD has issued an Orange warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. A Yellow warning has been issued for remaining 21 districts, the weather office added.

Also Read : Extreme heat forces five Odisha districts to delay school reopening

Heavy rainfall is likely in Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts Thursday. Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, while remaining 23 districts may witness rain, lightning and winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

However, eight districts recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius Wednesday even as monsoon showers and Nor’ Wester rains continued in several parts of Odisha. Boudh recorded the highest temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, while Angul received highest rainfall at 68.4 mm, IMD said.