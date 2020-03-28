Mumbai: Yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen turns 66 Saturday.

The actress began her film career with Andar Baahar (1984) and has since been involved in several controversies.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some unheard stories about her.

Moon Moon Sen was born 28 March 1954 into a Hindu family in Kolkata to popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father, of Ballygunge Place, was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen of Kolkata, Adinath Sen. Her great grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Diwan or a Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

She was educated at Loreto Convent, Shillong and at Loreto House, Calcutta. She completed her graduation from Somerville College, Oxford and received her Master’s in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, Calcutta.

Moon Moon’s mother Suchitra Sen was a big name in Indian cinema at that time. When Moon Moon was younger, she used to follow her mother to shooting sets. She loved to see her mother work in movies so it is not a surprise that Moon Moon had an inclination towards acting from an early age.

The actress was smart in studies as well as in art. After finishing studies, she learned drawing from Jamini Roy, one of India’s greatest artists. Later, she was addicted to painting and was also very fond of collecting antiques.

Moon Moon started teaching at Ballygunge Govt High School for a year and then taught graphics at Chitrabani, a school teaching film techniques. She was also active in social work and even thought about adopting a baby, even before she was married. Sen taught English at a well known Boys’ school (Ballygunge Govt. High School) in Kolkata before joining films.

Moon Moon got married in 1978, to a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura state. They have two daughters, actresses Raima Sen and Riya Sen. She has high regard for her husband, for his consistent support of her professional acting career.

Her late mother-in-law, Ila Devi, daughter of Indira Raje, was the princess of Cooch Behar, and elder sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

Moon Moon started her career in Hindi cinema with the 1984 film Andar Baahar. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Moon Moon showcased her bold avatar in the film because of which she invited a lot of controversy. She has also appeared in many magazine covers wearing bikinis.

Moon Moon also worked with Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit in the film 100 Days.

Moon Moon was awarded the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Artist by the Andhra Pradesh government for the film Sirivennela. Apart from this, she has also won the Kalakendra Screen Award, Bharat Nirman Award and Kalakar Award.

She joined Trinamool Congress in March 2014 and won in 2014 Lok Sabha Polls from Bankura constituency, where she defeated CPI(M)’s nine-time MP, Basudeb Acharia. In 2019, she lost the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency election to Babul Supriyo of BJP.